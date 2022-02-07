'A stone-cold coward': Steve Bannon is going bonkers over Pence's rebuke of Trump voter fraud claims

Steve Bannon is not pleased with former Vice President Mike Pence's clear condemnation of former President Donald Trump's endless conspiracy theories and claims of voter fraud regarding the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday, February 4, Bannon, former White House strategist to Trump, shared his reaction to Pence's speech at the Federalist Society's Florida Chapters Conference. During the event, Pence addressed the situation and defended his actions on January 6 when he solidified the Electoral College vote in favor of President Joe Biden. Referencing the U.S. Constitution, the former vice president made it clear he had "no right" to overturn the outcome of the presidential election.

"This week, our former president said I had the right to 'overturn the election.' President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said.

He added, "Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that anyone person could choose the American president. Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election and Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024."

Apparently, Pence's truth was not what Bannon, and other Trump loyalists, would have liked to hear. So, following Pence's remarks, Bannon decided to rant during Friday's episode of his "War Room: Pandemic" podcast. Describing him as "a stone-cold coward," Bannon delivered a direct message to the former vice president.

"Pence, you're going to carry this thing eventually to your grave, OK?" Bannon said. "Because it is a mark of shame. And you are a stone-cold coward. A stone-cold coward."

Although Pence is accurate regarding the limitations on his Constitutional power to overturn the election, Trump has continued to distort the truth by suggesting otherwise. In a recent statement, Trump leveled yet another attack at Pence, once again falsely claiming that he had the power to overturn the election.

"In other words, I was right and everyone knows it," Trump said in the statement.

The former president's dangerous claims are continuing to undermine the United States' democracy although what he is saying is completely untruthful.