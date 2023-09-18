A surge in violent crime is worrying Cubans. The government calls it fake news
Cuba (AFP)

Residents of a small town in Sancti Spiritus, in central Cuba, were shocked last year when the body of a schoolteacher was retrieved from a well. He had been tied down with stones and heavy pieces of agricultural machinery. By the time he was found, with the help of family and friends who led the search, he had been missing for three days. His killers, who murdered him to steal his Suzuki motorcycle, were arrested and sentenced to life in prison in June. State media outlets, banned in the past from publishing crime stories, reported the murder and praised the police for what they said was a pr...