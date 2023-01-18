Simply looking at pictures of your spouse helps to boost infatuation, attachment, and marital satisfaction, according to new research published in the Journal of Psychophysiology. “It is important to study romantic love because it affects virtually everyone. And when people fall in love, it affects them greatly (both positively and negatively),” said study author Sandra Langeslag, an associate professor at University of Missouri in St. Louis and director of the Neurocognition of Emotion and Motivation Lab. “We know that love feelings typically decline over time in long-term relationships, and ...
A surprisingly simple task appears to boost attachment to your spouse and marital satisfaction
January 18, 2023