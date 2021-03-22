A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers

By Asif Shahzad ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A long white shawl on her head, Rani Khan gives daily Koran lessons at Pakistan's first transgender-only madrasa, or Islamic religious school, which she set up herself using her life savings. The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques. "Most families do not accept transgender people. They throw them out of their homes. Transgender people turn to w...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
US Supreme Court to weigh restoring Boston Marathon bomber death sentence
March 22, 2021
The US Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider whether to reinstate the death penalty for one of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombers -- setting up a potential dilemma for President Joe Biden who opposes capital punishment.
The previous Donald Trump administration asked the high court to weigh in on the case after a federal appeals court overturned Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.
<p>Tsarnaev, 27, was 19 when he and his older brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev planted two home-made bombs near the finish line of the April 15, 2013 race, killing three people and injuring 264 others.</p><p>On the run, the two also killed a policeman. Tamerlan was then killed in a gunfight with police.</p><p>In 2015 Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted on 30 counts and given the death penalty as well as sentences of life in prison.</p><p>The case was appealed on issues of alleged trial irregularities including in the jury. </p><p>In July 2020 the appeals court left in place most of the convictions but annulled the death sentence and ordered the lower court to hold a new sentencing trial with a new jury.</p><p>Trump, a strong advocate of capital punishment, had personally objected to the decision and urged the Justice Department to pursue the death penalty in the case.</p><p>"Rarely has anybody deserved the death penalty more than the Boston Bomber, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev," he tweeted at the time.</p><p>In October the Justice Department, under the similarly pro-capital punishment attorney general Bill Barr, appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.</p><p>The appeal gives the high court justices the choice of overturning the appeals court and reinstating Tsarnaev's death penalty, or supporting the move to send the sentencing back for reconsideration.</p><p>The court will not likely hear the case before its fall session beginning in September, and a ruling might not come before 2022.</p><p>It was not clear how Biden's Justice Department, given his stance against executions in federal cases, would weigh in on the case pursued by the previous administration.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Zoom paid $0 in federal income taxes on 4,000 percent profit increase during pandemic: report
March 22, 2021
The U.S.-based online video chat platform Zoom has seen its profits skyrocket by 4000% during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the growing reliance on remote work and schooling, but an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy finds that the company didn't pay a dime in federal corporate income taxes on its 2020 windfall.
"Zoom's success in using stock options to avoid taxes is neither surprising nor (currently) illegal."
—Matthew Gardner, ITEP
<p> The reason, according to ITEP senior fellow Matthew Gardner, lies mainly in Zoom's "lavish use of executive stock options," a <a href="https://itep.org/how-congress-can-stop-corporations-from-using-stock-options-to-dodge-taxes/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">common tactic</a> of big corporations looking to skirt their federal tax obligations. </p><p> "Companies that compensate their leadership with stock options can write off, for tax purposes, huge expenses that far exceed their actual cost," Gardner explained. "This is a strategy that has been leveraged effectively by virtually every tech giant in the last decade, from Apple to Facebook to Microsoft. Zoom's success in using stock options to avoid taxes is neither surprising nor (currently) illegal." </p><p> Zoom reported $660 million in pre-tax profits in 2020, a massive leap from its 2019 pre-tax profits of $16 million. Eric Yuan, Zoom's founder and CEO, accurately described 2020 an as "unprecedented year" for the nine-year-old company in its latest <a href="https://investors.zoom.us/news-releases/news-release-details/zoom-video-communications-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-0" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">earnings report</a>. </p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1372976123454263300" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1372976123454263300&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651170927%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 461px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p>Gardner noted that use of the executive stock option loophole is not the only way Zoom managed to pay no federal corporate income tax on its pandemic profits.</p><p>"It's time to end a rigged tax code that benefits the wealthy and powerful."<br/>—Sen. Bernie Sanders</p><p>"The company appears to have enjoyed tax benefits from <a href="https://itep.org/the-failure-of-expensing-and-other-depreciation-tax-breaks/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">accelerated depreciation</a> and research and development tax credits," he wrote. "Notably, the combination of three tax breaks appears to be the recipe that <a href="https://itep.org/amazon-has-record-breaking-profits-in-2020-avoids-2-3-billion-in-federal-income-taxes/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Amazon</a> and <a href="https://itep.org/pandemic-profits-netflix-made-record-profits-in-2020-paid-a-tax-rate-of-less-than-1-percent/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Netflix</a> have used with such success to reduce their federal tax bills during the Trump corporate tax era so far. Zoom's corporate tax avoidance has helped create a short-term cash bonanza for the company: Zoom ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with $4.2 billion in cash and equivalents."</p><p>Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, took aim at the company's tax avoidance on Twitter, <a href="https://twitter.com/SenSanders/status/1373638850619322372" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pointing out</a> that "if you paid $14.99 a month for a Zoom Pro membership, you paid more to Zoom than it paid in federal income taxes even as it made $660 million in profits last year—a 4,000 percent increase since 2019."</p><p>"Yes," Sanders said. "It's time to end a rigged tax code that benefits the wealthy and powerful."</p><p>On Monday morning, Sanders announced he will be presiding over a Senate Budget Committee hearing Thursday titled, "Ending a Rigged Tax Code: The Need to Make the Wealthiest People and Largest Corporations Pay Their Fair Share of Taxes."</p><p>"From a moral, economic, and political perspective, our nation will not thrive when so few have so much and so many have so little," the Vermont senator said. "We need a tax system which asks the billionaire class to pay its fair share of taxes and which reduces the obscene level of wealth inequality in America."</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
CONTINUE READING Show less
At least one in three patients hospitalized with Covid-19 suffer long-term health issues including multiple organ problems and deteriorated mental health, according to a review of studies looking at the lasting impact of the disease.
Published in the journal Nature Medicine on Monday, the review looked at the frequency of symptoms among Covid "long-haulers", the most common of which include fatigue, shortness of breath, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
<p>Authors of the research said the data pointed to an underappreciated health emergency that governments needed to study more closely and find ways to manage.</p><p>"Given the millions of people infected by SARS-CoV-2 globally, the long-term cost on physical, cognitive and mental aspects of health still remain to be seen," lead author Kartik Sehgal, a medical oncologist at Boston's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, told AFP.</p><p>"We may be capturing only the tip of the iceberg."</p><p>While severe Covid-19 infects patients' lungs -- leaving many with long term breathing issues -- studies have shown that the virus also attacks other organs, leading to a variety of complications including cardiovascular illness and chronic inflammation.</p><p>Sehgal and colleagues reviewed nine long-term studies from Europe, the United States and China and found that several patients reported multiple organ problems months after they were discharged from hospital.</p><p>Overall, they found that 30 percent of patients studied reported at least one symptom, such as fatigue, shortness of breath and psychiatric conditions.</p><p>One study in Italy of 143 patients found that nearly 90 percent reported lingering symptoms 60 days after they recovered from initial Covid-19 infection.</p><p>The most common symptoms were fatigue (53.1 percent), shortness of breath (43.4 percent), joint pain (27.3 percent) and chest pain (21.7 percent).</p><p>In total, more than half of patients experienced multiple symptoms two months after leaving hospital.</p><p>Three studies from France, Britain and China showed that between 25-30 percent of patients reported sleep disturbances weeks after recovering from Covid-19.</p><p>And approximately 20 percent of patients had reported hair loss, according to results from multiple studies.</p><p>- 'Medical needs don't stop' -</p><p>The results regarding mental health were perhaps equally concerning.</p><p>In a cohort of 402 survivors in Italy one month after they were hospitalized, 56 percent tested positive for at least one psychiatric condition such as PTSD, depression or anxiety.</p><p>The authors said that around 30 percent of patients had developed PTSD after being hospitalized with Covid-19.</p><p>"It is important to not forget about the mental health effects of long-Covid-19, while taking care of the physical symptoms, as they can be easily missed," said Sehgal, who is also an instructor at Harvard Medical School.</p><p>The researchers called for further investigation into long-Covid, and the wider establishment of clinics to treat people with lingering, life-altering symptoms.</p><p>Sehgal said he hoped the research showed that simply surviving Covid-19 is not necessarily a satisfactory health outcome.</p><p>"Although preventing deaths remains the most important goal, it is also important to recognize the multi-organ morbidity of COVID-19," he said.</p><p>"The medical needs of patients with COVID-19 don't stop at the time of hospital discharge and they also don't necessarily stop after three to four weeks."</p><p>© 2021 AFP</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.