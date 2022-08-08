A 'turn in fortune': Democrats are on a roll
Never Trump conservative Tim Miller, a former Republican strategist, has been sounding the alarm about the GOP’s extremist direction and everything that is at stake in the 2022 midterms. Miller believes it will be terrible for the United States if Republicans regain either or both branches of Congress in the 2022 midterms — a definite possibility in light of high inflation and President Joe Biden’s weak approval ratings. But in a video posted by the conservative website The Bulwark on August 4, Miller expresses optimism where the Democratic Party is concerned and argues that in recent weeks, Biden and his fellow Democrats have been on a roll and enjoyed a “turn in fortune.”

“Last year around this time, when I had a lot more hair, we were talking about the Hot Joe Summer,” Miller explained. “COVID was on the wane, POTUS’ poll numbers were sky-high, everything seemed to be coming up Joe — and right after that, it all went to shit: Afghanistan, inflation, more inflation, whispers that he’s too old for the job. Nothing went his way.”

Miller continues, “For the last few weeks, that’s begun to change, and even these guys have noticed.”

By “these guys,” Miller is referring to right-wing Fox News. The video shows a clip of Fox News’ Bret Baier acknowledging, “This has been a couple of good weeks for the president.”

Miller goes on to cite some positive things Democrats have done recently, from the U.S. House of Representatives voting to codify same-sex marriage to Senate Democrats advancing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. And the Never Trumper adds, “Finally, the U.S. military reigned hellfire missiles down on Ayman al-Zawahiri, the last leading member of al-Qaeda responsible for 9/11. We’ve been tracking this mofo down for 20 years.

