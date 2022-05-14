'Vile' Ted Cruz slammed for 'hypocrisy' after he chastises Republicans for sucking up to Trump
Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Latino Leadership Summit. (Gage Skidmore)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) apparently is not pleased with Republican lawmakers who are still sucking up to former President Donald Trump. On Friday, May 13, the Texas senator campaigned for Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick.

During his brief speech at the campaign event, he took aim at "other Republicans."

“Just once, I’d love to see a Republican candidate stand up in a primary and say, ‘I am a moderate, establishment squish. I stand for absolutely nothing.’ It would be refreshingly honest at least. But nobody says that,” Cruz said during the event for McCormick.

Cruz's support of McCormick follows Trump's endorsement announcement for the Republican candidate's rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz. The Republican lawmaker continued, “And by the way, they all pledge their love for Donald Trump. ‘I love Donald Trump,’ ‘No, no. I love Donald Trump more.’ ‘No, no, no. I have Donald Trump tattooed on my rear end.’”

A rallygoer in the crowd yelled, "Let’s see it.”

Cruz responded saying, “I like you, but not that much." Footage from the campaign event was posted to Twitter by The Recount.

It didn't take long for Twitter critics to begin swarming with their reactions to Cruz's remarks which conflict with his own past and the relationship he personally shared with the former president. Many Twitter users reminded Cruz that he was also one of "those Republicans."

One Twitter user wrote, "[Sen. Ted Cruz] What an absolutely vile person and hypocrite. He has kissed Trump’s ring and lied for him so many times I am surprised his nose isn’t 20 feet long. Ole Ted was ok with Trump insulting his wife. SMH"

Video