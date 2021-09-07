ABBA release tickets to their virtual reunion show in London
Fans attend the Abba event "Abba Voyage" at the hotel "nhow Berlin" where a new album and a hologram show of the Swedish band Abba has been announced. Even though the concert venue is still under construction, the ticket sales for Voyage, the long-awaited ABBA reunion show in London, have already begun. Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Fans attend the Abba event "Abba Voyage" at the hotel "nhow Berlin" where a new album and a hologram show of the Swedish band Abba has been announced. Even though the concert venue is still under construction, the ticket sales for Voyage, the long-awaited ABBA reunion show in London, have already begun. Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Even though the concert venue is still under construction, the ticket sales for Voyage, the long-awaited ABBA reunion show in London, have already begun.

Prices for the show come in at anywhere between 32 and 367 pounds (44 and 508 dollars) and include a night in a hotel.

The Swedish megastars, who enjoyed enormous success in the 1970s, announced last week that they would finally be back on stage together, though not in the flesh, but as avatars.

A brand new venue is currently being built in London for the technologically complex show, which will open on May 28.