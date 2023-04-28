Abortion bans fail in red states Nebraska and South Carolina, signaling election headache for Republicans
South Carolina Republican state Sen. Sandy Senn has a discussion with Republican state Sen. Tom Davis about the ban on abortions on Wednesday April 26, 2023, in the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina. - Tracy Glantz/The State/TNS

Abortion bans have fallen short of passage in two heavily Republican states, signaling more political turmoil for the GOP as it seeks to enact restrictive policies. A handful of Republican state senators in both South Carolina and Nebraska defected from their party late Thursday to derail proposed near-total bans on abortion. In South Carolina, all five of the chamber’s female lawmakers, including three Republicans, united to lead a filibuster against the bill that would have banned abortion from conception. Republican Sen. Sandy Senn criticized Majority Leader Shane Massey for repeatedly “tak...