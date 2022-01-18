Germany one step closer to scrapping Nazi-era abortion law
Sonographer technician holds an ultrasound transducer to diagnose the condition of a pregnant woman with a view of the woman's uterus on the computer screen. (Shutterstock)

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's justice ministry presented a draft law on Monday that would do away with a Nazi-era law forbidding doctors to provide information about abortions. Doctors in Germany are allowed to say they offer termination of pregnancies but are not allowed to provide any further information on such procedures. Critics have said the law makes it too difficult for women to access information about which procedures are available and who provides them. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said getting rid of the law, introduced in 1933, would make it easier for women looking for more in...