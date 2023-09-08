By Andrew Chung (Reuters) - The manufacturer of the abortion pill mifepristone asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to preserve broad access to the drug as the company appealed a lower court's ruling that would curb how the medication is delivered and distributed. Danco Laboratories said it filed its appeal of an August decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that would bar telemedicine prescriptions and shipments of mifepristone by mail. President Joe Biden's administration has said it plans to appeal the 5th Circuit's decision as well. The decision is on hold pe...
Abortion pill manufacturer takes dispute over access to US Supreme Court
September 8, 2023, 3:45 PM ET