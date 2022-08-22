Abortion vote recount proves no fraud in Kansas elections, state's top election official says
Election workers sort out ballots into plastic bins at the Johnson County Election Office in on Aug. 16, 2022, in Olathe, Kansas, in which voters were weighing in on the abortion issue. - Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said Monday the recount of the landslide abortion vote, which reaffirmed the election outcome, shows no major fraud exists in the state’s elections. The recount, which involved examining nearly 60% of the ballots cast, “proves once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process,” Schwab, an Olathe Republican, said in a statement. “Kansans should be confident that these results put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state and know that our elections are secure and that their vote counted,” Schwab sai...