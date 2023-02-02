‘Absolutely repulsive’: Some House Republicans are now wearing an assault weapon lapel pin

At least three House Republicans this week began wearing pins in the shape of an assault weapon on their clothing. U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), and U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) were all caught on camera with the pins, leading some to express outrage.

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) was among the first to circulate images of the two Republicans wearing the pins.

"Where are these assault weapon pins coming from? Who is passing these out?" he asked.

Aaron Fritschner, the Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director for U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), captured an image of Congressman Clyde wearing the pin on his tie.

"Absolutely repulsive," Duke University Professor of Global Health and Public Policy, Gavin Yamey said in response to the assault weapon pins. "We have mass shootings almost daily, and the Republicans are wearing assault weapon pins FFS."

One of the Members wearing the pins, Congresswoman Luna, on Wednesday also participated in a House Natural Resources panel debate to push back on Democrats' attempt to ban firearms inside the Committee's hearing room.

She tweeted later, "The same Democrats who are voting to send firearms to Ukraine are telling me I can’t carry one."

Politico reports the meeting (video below) was "raucous."

Sociology professor and author Samuel Perry observed, "Republican members of congress are wearing AR-15 lapel pins. That's not just tone deaf. We find Republicans value gun rights more than any other right, including freedom of speech or religion. No need for a flag or cross pin. The gun is both their patriotic & religious symbol."

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) called wearing the pins "freaking sick," and noted "they are doing it during #GVSurvivorsWeek," the hashtag for National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) also pointed to National Gun Violence Survivors Week.

"While gun violence continues to be the leading cause of death for children in our country,

@GOP members are wearing assault rifle pins during #GVSurvivorsWeek. Shameful."

American historian of Christianity Diana Butler Bass did not mince words: "Always said it was just a matter of time before the GOP replaced the cross with an assault rifle. Guns are their god."

Democratic Texas state Rep. Gene Wu said the GOP "has stopped playing coy and is now openly and unabashedly praising mass shooters. Will there be special versions to celebrate specific mass shootings?"

Professor of International Relations Nicholas Grossman said: "Legislators from party that defends recent coup attempt by their up-til-recently—and possibly still—party leader replace traditional patriotic flag pin with a pin depicting a rifle."

California state Sen. Dave Min weighed in, saying, "The debate over 2A [the Second Amendment] has never been about 2A. It's about 'disrupting' civilized society as we know it, and trolling the ordinary Americans concerned about our insane levels of gun violence. That's why it's the biggest assholes who are most loudly touting irresponsible gun access."

The addition of the assault weapon pins to Republican Members' clothing comes on the heels of U.S. Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) distributing grenades to fellow Members last week. In a note he declared they are "inert."

