‘Absolutely zero' communication from Twitter as layoffs expected in Elon Musk’s takeover
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk (pictured December 2020) (AFP)

Following its recent purchase in late October by Tesla founder Elon Musk, the popular social media platform Twitter has undergone constant internal turmoil. Mass layoffs are expected on Friday after Musk already terminated the company’s top leadership, including the CEO, CFO and nine other board members.

The staff has so far said there has been "absolutely zero" communication from the company's top leadership since Musk's takeover — about the days off or anything else.”

In addition to the internal changes, Musk’s self proclaimed title as a ‘free speech abolitionist’ has alarmed researchers and rights groups that Twitter could become a platform for extremist and hate speech.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts discussed her concerns surrounding the $44 billion purchase on the Late Show Wednesday night, watch below:

Twitter’s offices will be closed Friday to prevent staff from entering the building until the layoffs are announced.

According to an internal email, the social media company said the cuts are "an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path".

Twitter has not made a profit in several years and its number of users has remained fairly static at around 300 million a month.

A photo went viral Wednesday of an employee sleeping on the floor of her office in an attempt to meet the new deadlines imposed by Musk. Product director Ester Crawford retweeted the image of herself with the caption “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork”

Musk's style of leadership is not one that looks to avoid burnout. At Tesla and SpaceX, workers are known to work grueling hours as the billionaire strives to hit lofty goals. The CEO has said in the past he has slept on Tesla's factory floor and worked 120 hour weeks to meet his targets.

He's ordered people working on "Elon-critical projects," like getting a new subscription model for verification, to work "literally 24/7" and in 12-hour shifts around the globe to get the work done on an incredibly tight timeline, according to an internal memo seen by Insider. Overall, people are expected to work at a "maniacal" pace and pitch Musk directly with new "cool" ideas, if they would like to keep their jobs.

There is speculation that as many as half of Twitter's staff are on the chopping block, as mass firing is expected to begin today.

Laid-off employees have now begun to post to Twitter with the hashtags #lovewhereyouworked and #oneteam.