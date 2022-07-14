Accused Buffalo supermarket shooter faces federal hate crimes, gun charges
Payton Gendron arrives for a hearing at the Erie County Courthouse on May 19, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

The man accused of opening fire inside a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, killing 10 in his targeted hunt for Black victims, was charged with hate crimes Thursday. Payton Gendron, 19 was hit with a 27-count indictment, including 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill three injured individuals and 13 counts of using, carrying or discharging a firearm in relation to a hate crime. “Gendron committed the offense after substantial planning and premeditation to commit an act of terrorism,” reads the announcement from the Department of Jus...