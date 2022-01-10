‘Acquired by dubious means’: Should museums give back the bones of Black people?
Ann Ross works in her lab at N.C. State University in Raleigh, North Carolina. - N.C. State University/TNS/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An North Carolina State University professor, inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, says museums and researchers should change how they treat Black people and their remains. Ann Ross, a forensic anthropologist who has worked on many cold cases in North Carolina, teaches biological sciences at N.C. State. She and lead author Shanna Williams at the USC School of Medicine Greenville wrote “Ethical dilemmas in skeletal collection utilization: Implications of the Black Lives Matter movement on the anatomical and anthropological sciences.” The article was published in The A...