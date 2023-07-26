Actor Kevin Spacey acquitted of all 9 sexual offense charges in London trial

LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty on Wednesday by a jury at a London court of committing historical sex offences against four men. The 64-year-old Oscar-winner was acquitted of nine charges, including sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity. Spacey began to cry in the dock when the not guilty verdicts were returned by the jury. During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors were told by prosecutors that the actor had aggressively groped three of the men...