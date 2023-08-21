Adobe co-founder John Warnock, a giant in the tech world, dies at 82
Adobe co-founder John Warnock (L)

Adobe co-founder John Warnock, one of the titans of the Silicon Valley tech industry, has died at the age of 82. “It is with profound sadness that Adobe shares the passing of the company’s beloved co-founder Dr. John Warnock,” Adobe announced in a news release on Sunday. “Dr. Warnock passed away on Saturday surrounded by his family.” No cause of death was mentioned. Warnock will be remembered for co-founding Photoshop-maker Adobe in 1982 with Charles Geschke. In a classic Silicon Valley tale, the two visionaries, who had first met while working at Xerox, reportedly started the company in the g...