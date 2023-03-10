Ads praise, bash Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he visits battleground states
Ron DeSantis holds up his book as he talks to the audience while on stage during an event in Pinellas Park, Florida, on Wednesday. - Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

Gov. Ron DeSantis took his book tour to Iowa on Friday, the first GOP caucus state in the 2024 primaries, as his would-be presidential campaign heated up with new ads both for and against him seeking the White House. One ad by an independent super PAC called Never Back Down states that DeSantis “has acted to protect our children from Disney like no one in history.” Friday’s appearances in Davenport and Des Moines were among DeSantis’ first stops outside Florida to promote his book “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” “We get things done and in the process, we be...