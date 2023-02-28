Adults who were sexually abused in childhood have lower gray matter volume in specific brain region, study finds

A study in South Korea found that people who survived childhood sexual abuse and currently suffer from major depression disorder had significantly lower gray matter volume in the right middle occipital gyrus region of the brain. Their grey matter volume in this specific region was lower than both healthy adults and people suffering from depression who did not experience sexual abuse in childhood. The study was published in Psychiatry Research. Abuse in childhood has been shown to be associated with a number of negative outcomes in adulthood. These include negative perceptions of oneself, easil...

Science