Afghan woman goes into labor, gives birth on US evacuation flight
Afghan citizens crowd on board US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III airplane as they are being evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The evacuation is taking place due to the tense situation in Afghanistan after the takeover of the Taliban. Ssgt. Brandon Cribelar/U.S. Air/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
An Afghan woman gave birth onboard a US evacuation flight after going into labour on the way to the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, the US Air Mobility Command announced on Sunday.

She began having complications during the flight, but her condition improved after the C-17 transport aircraft flew lower, increasing the air pressure in the plane, according to the command on Twitter.

The manoeuvre helped save her life, it added. After landing in Ramstein, the woman gave birth to a baby girl in the plane's cargo hold with the help of soldiers. Mother and child are doing well.

As of Saturday evening, 2,300 evacuees from Afghanistan have been brought to Ramstein on 17 planes, and more flights are expected to arrive on Sunday and the following days. Former local US forces and their families, who are leaving their home country for fear of the Taliban, are initially being accommodated in aircraft hangars at the air base. From there, they are to be flown to the United States.