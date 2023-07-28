African and Caribbean stakeholders call for slavery reparations at Barbados meeting
Representatives from various African and Caribbean entities joined forces at a historic event this week in the capital of Barbados, Bridgetown, to demand reparations for slavery and its legacy in today's society.

The University of the West Indies (UWI), the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of the African Union (AU), Barbados' government, grant-making network Open Society Foundations and the Caribbean Pan African Network teamed up to "call for reparations for historical crimes".

The meeting in Bridgetown, from Monday to Thursday, included strategy sessions and plenaries and marked the beginning of an "intercontinental campaign", the UWI said in a statement, describing it as "ground-breaking".

Attendees included ambassadors and representatives from AU member states and the Caribbean Community political and economic union (CARICOM).

"This is a historic moment... humanity cannot go forward with all the toxic interferences of colonisation," Hilary Beckles, head of the CARICOM reparations commission, told a news conference on Thursday. "We have to clean up this mess to allow humanity to function."

Outcomes of the meeting include a proposal for a roadmap for cooperation between the AU and CARICOM, the UWI statement said.

"It is crucial to recognize how slavery, colonialism and racism intersect and impact the lives of Black people around the world," said AU official Youssouf Mandoha.

(Reuters)