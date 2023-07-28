By Mark Trevelyan and Kevin Liffey (Reuters) -African leaders pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to move ahead with their peace plan to end the Ukraine conflict and to renew a deal on the safe wartime export of Ukrainian grain that Moscow tore up last week. While not directly critical of Russia, their interventions on the second day of a summit were more concerted and forceful than those that African countries have voiced until now. They served as reminders of the depth of African concern at the consequences of the war, especially rising food prices. "This war must end. And it ...
African leaders press Putin to end Ukraine war and restore grain supplies
July 28, 2023, 2:04 PM ET