After 104 hours buried by Turkey earthquake, woman brought out alive

(Fixes typographical error in paragraph 1) KIRIKHAN, Turkey (Reuters) -Rescuers pulled a woman alive out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Friday, prompting cheers from onlookers about 104 hours after she was buried by the huge earthquake that wrought death and destruction across the region. German emergency workers carefully lifted 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman on a stretcher past shattered blocks of concrete and twisted metal in the town of Kirikhan into an ambulance. "Now I believe in miracles," Steven Bayer, the leader of the International Search and Rescue team said at the ...
DeSantis urged to disclose 'lethal information' on himself before Trump can bury his campaign
February 10, 2023
In an open letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis , erstwhile conservative columnist Matt Lewis told the Florida Republican that, if he is serious about pursuing the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, he better be girding his loins for a full-on assault from Donald Trump.
To this end, Lewis says that if there is anything in DeSantis' past that could be used as a cudgel against him, he needs to get it out now before the former president can weaponize it.
Using his Daily Beast soapbox, Lewis urged DeSantis to not engage in mud-slinging with Trump -- something the former president excels at -- but he should be prepared to take a "big swing" at Trump when the opportunity arises.
Earlier in the week, Trump obliquely inferred the former governor was a "groomer" preying on teen girls when he was a teacher, which led Lewis to remind DeSantis there is no bottom when it comes to Trump smears.
According to Lewis, Trump's latest attack on his top challenger for the GOP nomination is worrisome.
"Does Trump’s latest allegation fit into the category of Ted Cruz’s dad being part of the Kennedy assassination, or is there even a hint of something more that might come out later?" he wrote. "Remember, it doesn’t matter that Donald Trump has done everything you will be accused of doing—and worse. Trump’s credibility is not based on him being moral or competent, nor is his utility premised on him avoiding drama."
He then added, "The problem with casting yourself as 'Trump without the baggage' is that the claim disappears the moment your baggage appears. Then the contrast becomes muddied, and your raison d'être collapses. Donald Trump is a master chef of mud pies."
With that in mind, Lewis said it's important for DeSantis to come clean and suggested thorough opposition research on himself as is customary in most campaigns.
"It goes without saying that every serious campaign must conduct 'opposition research' on themselves," he wrote before adding, "Lethal information is cause enough for a candidate to sit out a race. But even questionable actions must be disclosed to your team so that they can preempt an attack and/or be prepared to respond quickly. So if there is even a hint of truth to this, have that talk with your wife and top advisors right now."
Lewis then offered some unsolicited strategic advice for the Florida governor.
"Your goal is to match or 'hug' Trump in areas where he is popular with the Republican primary electorate, while simultaneously contrasting him in areas that favor you," he wrote. "This is obviously something you keenly understand. But it doesn’t end there. Winning the presidency will likely require going into the fall of 2023 with a majority of the Trump coalition behind you and the ability to bring home wayward Never Trump conservatives like yours truly."
Santos told prosecutors he worked for the SEC after being charged with theft in 2017 over $15,125 in checks for ‘puppies’: report
February 10, 2023
In 2017 George Santos was charged with theft over a series of bad checks to Amish dog breeders totaling $15,125 written from an account he claims was closed after he says he reported a checkbook had gone missing. The changes, made in Pennsylvania, were later dropped and his record expunged after Santos apparently convinced prosecutors he worked for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), but the circumstances leave questions.
"Just days after $15,125 in checks were made out for 'puppies,' according to the memo lines, Santos held an adoption event at a Staten Island pet store with his animal rescue charity Friends of Pets United, according to the store’s Instagram account and a person who attended the event," Politico reports.
In late 2019 or early 2020, Santos reportedly explained to a former middle school classmate who had become an attorney, Politico reports, "because he was involved in politics, he couldn’t have an outstanding charge against him. A week after their meeting, he went to Pennsylvania to address the warrant, and told prosecutors that he 'worked for the S.E.C.,' successfully persuading them to drop the charges, she remembered him telling her after he returned."
Tiffany Bogosian, the former classmate, now says she does not believe what Santos told her.
"Just three days after the $775 check is dated — on Nov. 25, 2017 — Santos’ animal charity Friends of Pets United held a puppy adoption event at the Staten Island pet store Pet Oasis," Politico reports, adding that "in December 2017, Michele Vazzo said she met Santos at Pet Oasis when she adopted a puppy at another event. Santos told her the golden retriever was rescued from an Amish puppy mill. There were many dogs at the charity events, and adoption costs ranged from $300 to $400, she recalled."
Biden rule reclassifying some pistols as short-barreled rifles draws Texas lawsuit
February 10, 2023
Feb. 9, 2023
"Biden rule reclassifying some pistols as short-barreled rifles draws Texas lawsuit" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden on Thursday, claiming that an amended rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives violates Americans’ Second Amendment rights. Paxton partnered with Gun Owners of America, a gun rights group, on the lawsuit, which found fault with how the federal firearm agency classifies guns with “stabilizing braces.”
Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice finalized a rule that amended an ATF definition for firearms equipped with stabilizing braces, a rear attachment originally designed for veterans with disabilities. Under the new rule, firearms — including pistols — outfitted with the rearward attachment are classified as rifles or “short-barreled rifles,” which are subject to stricter regulations than guns without these accessories.
With gun reform facing staunch opposition from Republican lawmakers, Biden opted to regulate a firearm accessory as one method of addressing gun violence. The rule adoption provides a look into how Biden’s administration is trying to pass gun reforms to address the scourge of mass shootings that have become a fixture of American society.
During his State of the Union address Tuesday, Biden called for further gun reforms, including a ban on “assault weapons” and enacting red flag laws, which allow judges to temporarily seize firearms from people who are deemed dangerous.
“‘Do something.’ That was the plea of parents who lost their children in Uvalde. I met with every one of them,” Biden said.
Since Jan. 1, there have been 63 mass shootings, in which more than four people were injured or killed, according to Gun Violence Archive. The site, which tracks gun violence shows, that eight of those mass shootings have been in Texas.
Paxton and Gun Owners of America, a nonprofit based in Springfield, Virginia, argue that the amended definition targets lawful gun owners and puts them at risk of criminalization if they do not register their firearms by the deadline put forward by ATF, per regulations for short-barrelled rifles outlined in the 1934 National Firearms Act.
“The Biden administration and the [ATF] want to move the world to ban a firearm that has been used maybe in a handful of occasions across the country since they were invented, as opposed to going out and fighting real crime,” said Sam Paredes, a GOA board member.
He added that ATF doesn’t have the authority to amend the rule. GOA and Paxton requested that the courts block ATF from enforcing the rule until a court decision is reached.
The shooter who killed 10 people in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, in 2021 allegedly used a stabilizing brace. A gunman used the same modification in a 2019 shooting in Dayton, Ohio, where he killed nine people and injured more than two dozen others.
Gun manufacturers originally produced stabilizing braces to make firearms more accessible to people with disabilities. Gun control groups argue that the accessory makes firearms more deadly because they can be fired with one hand and are easily concealable.
An ATF spokesperson declined the Tribune’s request for comment, citing the pending litigation.
“This rule does not affect ‘stabilizing braces’ that are objectively designed and intended as a ‘stabilizing brace’ for use by individuals with disabilities, and not for shouldering the weapon as a rifle,” read a page on the ATF website outlining the amended rule. “Such stabilizing braces are designed to conform to the arm and not as a buttstock. However, if the firearm with the ‘stabilizing brace’ is a short-barreled rifle, it needs to be registered no later than May 31, 2023.”
Paxton criticized the new rule, saying it would incriminate gun owners and potentially land them in prison for up to a decade if they don’t follow the registration requirements.
“This is yet another attempt by the Biden administration to create a workaround to the U.S. Constitution and expand gun registration in America,” Paxton said in a press release. “There is absolutely no legal basis for ATF’s haphazard decision to try to change the long-standing classification for stabilizing braces, force registration on Americans, and then throw them in jail for ten years if they don’t quickly comply.“
Paxton claims the new rule is “dangerous and unconstitutional” and said he hopes this lawsuit will ensure that it is “never allowed to take effect.”
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/02/09/ken-paxton-biden-firearm-lawsuit-gun-control/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
