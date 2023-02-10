After 104 hours buried by Turkey earthquake, woman brought out alive

(Fixes typographical error in paragraph 1) KIRIKHAN, Turkey (Reuters) -Rescuers pulled a woman alive out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Friday, prompting cheers from onlookers about 104 hours after she was buried by the huge earthquake that wrought death and destruction across the region. German emergency workers carefully lifted 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman on a stretcher past shattered blocks of concrete and twisted metal in the town of Kirikhan into an ambulance. "Now I believe in miracles," Steven Bayer, the leader of the International Search and Rescue team said at the ...