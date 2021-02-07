After a decade of change in Myanmar, fear of the past drives anti-coup protests

(Reuters) - A communications blackout, the detention of Aung San Suu Kyi without word, wild rumours fed by a paucity of information. All recalled the darkest days of a succession of military juntas that ruled Myanmar during half a century of ruinous isolation - driving many people to mass protests in fear that such times could return. That included a Generation Z who grew up with somewhat greater freedom and prosperity in what nonetheless remains one of Southeast Asia's poorest and most restrictive countries. “We don’t want a dictatorship for the next generation or for us,” said Thaw Zin, a 21...