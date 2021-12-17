After a year of tragedies, Haiti finally gets good news

In addition to the $223,000 for the machines, Lander County will spend $69,000 for maintenance, installation and training.

"The equipment will replace Dominion's suite of voting equipment, which was the subject of conspiracy theories in the aftermath of the 2020 election, with Trump campaign attorneys suggesting without evidence that the company's equipment had ties to Venezuela, George Soros and Antifa," the newspaper reports. "Those claims have been largely debunked. News networks that promulgated them have faced defamation lawsuits. But Lander County residents continued to claim that Dominion's equipment swayed the election results in comments to the commission over the past several months."

County commissioners opted to replace the Dominion machines even though outgoing Clerk Sadie Sullivan told them the company had been a reliable partner. Sullivan is among a growing number of elections officials who've stepped down in the wake of the 2020 election.

"They (commissioners) said their scrutiny of Dominion machines wasn't because they thought Lander's elections was victim to foul play, but because they weren't sure about the machines elsewhere," the newspaper reports. "Though Trump won nearly 80% of the vote in Lander County, commissioners have considered an Arizona-style voting machine audit and earlier this year floated a proposal to hand-count ballots in future elections."



Lander County made headlines earlier this year when commissioners agreed to purchase a $2,500 lifetime membership in the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, an extremist group with ties to the Capitol insurrection.

