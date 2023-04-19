After days of silence, Missouri Gov. Parson accuses Biden of politicizing Yarl shooting
Mike Parson on April 19, 2023, broke his silence and accused President Joe Biden of politicizing the Ralph Yarl shooting. - Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/TNS

After days of refusing to weigh in on last week’s shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black 16-year-old Kansas City student, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday broke his silence and accused President Joe Biden of politicizing the incident. “I don’t want some 16-year-old kid to be getting shot because he went to the wrong house — we just don’t want those kinds of things to happen. It’s a tragedy,” Parson, a Republican, told The Star at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City Wednesday. “When the president of the United States is trying to make a political statement over a very serious tragedy, it is v...