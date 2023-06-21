After Paris blast, shaken locals wait anxiously nearby

By Juliette Jabkhiro and Michel Rose PARIS (Reuters) - Rahman Oliur was anxiously waiting at a corner of a Parisian street on Wednesday, shortly after a blast ripped through it, injuring at least 30 and blowing up the front of his bazaar. "The shop exploded. It felt like it was a bomb, an attack," said Oliur, 27, still shaken by the explosion that he said miraculously left him unscathed. "If I had been closer to the window, I would not have made it." He said one of his neighbours wasn't so lucky. He saw her leave the building with her two children, blood dripping from her injured arm. Now that...