After Paris blast, shaken locals wait anxiously nearby

John Durham made false statements to Congress during congressional hearing: journalist
June 21, 2023
Former special counsel John Durham, who was appointed by the Trump administration to investigate the origins of the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, made false statements when testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, journalist David Corn wrote for Mother Jones.
"When Durham came before the committee, House Republicans eagerly picked over the scraps in his final report, which has been muchcriticized, and they treated him as a hero," wrote Corn. "But under questioning from Democratic and Republican members, Durham misrepresented key aspects of the Russia scandal, suggesting he was either unfamiliar with basic facts or was purposefully trying to mislead the committee and the American public."
At times, Durham couched his claims in cautious language like, "I'm not aware," when asked by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) about efforts by Russian officials to hack into Hillary Clinton's email server.
But at other times, he simply stated things that were clearly false.
For example, when Schiff questioned Durham about the infamous meeting between the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower, Durham said, “The more complete story is that they met, and it was a ruse, and they didn’t talk about Mrs. Clinton.” But former special counsel Robert Mueller's report already found they did, in fact, talk about Clinton. Durham also said that, “There was no such evidence" anyone on Trump's team met with Russian intelligence officials, even though it is established Paul Manafort met with Konstantin Kilimnik, believed by U.S. officials to be a Russian agent.
"Durham’s investigation and report raised several questions about his aims," wrote Corn. "Was he running a fair and balanced probe or weaponizing a government inquiry to buttress Trump’s self-serving lies about the Russia scandal? Durham’s false statements to Congress about essential facts provide more reason for suspicion, and they further undermine his credibility. They might even merit their own investigation."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Woman whose legs were slashed by random attacker on NYC subway shares video she took right after attack
June 21, 2023
Video obtained by The New York Post shows a 28-year-old Manhattan subway slashing victim screaming in pain after she was randomly attacked.
“Pull the emergency brake! Pull the emergency brake!” the victim sobs. “No! No!”
The video was filmed by the victim this Sunday on a southbound No. 4 train as it neared the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.
Speaking to ABC 7, the victim said she was on the train texting her boyfriend when a "random guy walked past me and sliced me."
"I don’t know what he used — and nonchalantly walked away. My body was in shock. I didn’t feel the pain right away," the victim said.
“My first instinct was to get a video of him, and then [I] looked down and saw the blood coming down," she said.
Kemal Rideout, 28, was arrested and charged Tuesday with three counts of felony assault on three different women. As The Post points out, the incident was one of three slashing attacks that happened that day.
Watch the video at The New York Post.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
‘It’s offensive’: John Durham slams Rep. Matt Gaetz over ‘cover up’ allegations
June 21, 2023
Former special counsel John Durham on Wednesday slammed Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) amid a tense exchange during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Durham grew angry with Gaetz after the far-right congressman accused the prosecutor of being involved in a “cover up” to protect those his office was supposed to be investigating.
Gaetz and Durham sparred over the scope of the special counsel’s investigation into the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the Trump administration over allegations the former president’s campaign coordinated with Russia in 2016 to damage his political opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Durham’s report was critical of the FBI and the Department of Justice’s handling of the Russia probe, but Gaetz suggested Durham didn’t go far enough.
The exchange between Gaetz and Durham got especially testy after the Florida congressman accused the special counsel’s office of failing to investigate Mueller’s team wiping its phones, which Gaetz suggested contained evidence of wrongdoing.
“That was not something that we were asked to look at,” Durham said.
Gaetz interrupted, saying “That's not true.”
“I'm holding a document that authorizes your activity and it specifically says the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller."
After Durham disputed Gaetz’s characterization of the scope of the special counsel’s investigation, the Florida congressman alleged that Durham was involved in a “cover up.”
“The FBI did a bunch of wrong and corrupt things. Totally understand. We're trying to deal with that. But when you are part of the cover up, Mr. Durham, and it makes our job harder,” Gaetz said.
Durham slammed Gaetz, calling his remark “offensive.”
“Yeah, well if that's your thought, I mean, there's no way of dissuading you from that, I can tell you that it's offensive, and that the people who worked on this investigation have spent their lives trying to protect people in this country and pursue within the law what it is that we can authorize to do.”
Watch the video below or click here.
John Durham calls Matt Gaetz "offensive"www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
