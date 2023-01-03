Airplane crashes in the Turks and Caicos near the capital

"You're one of the many examples of someone who would be in Congress right now if Donald Trump hadn't interfered in your primary and backed a guy who couldn't win in the general," said anchor Jake Tapper. "People have been hearing about this for a while ... what is it like watching this chaos?"

"It's sad. I hate it. I absolutely hate it," said Beutler. "No one wins when the elected leaders cause unnecessary drama. I feel like the American people have been through a lot of drama in the last several years. So when this unfolds, there's no purpose for it. There's not going to be something good that comes of it. It makes me sad, makes me heartsick, makes me think of my colleagues on the floor right now who are good people, who are probably frustrated to know end thinking, I worked my tail off to get here, I just want to do this job, can we get on with it already."

Beutler also took a shot at McCarthy himself, and the fact that he was willing to cut endless deals on rule changes with the far-right lawmakers opposing him while ignoring his longtime supporters' objections.

"I would say that's the definition of swampy," said Beutler. "So they're not even taking issue but doing it at the expense of honest, hardworking members of their conference, who have been working hard doing everything they can to get on committees to do it the way that's respectful and professional, which is you lay out the plans and make your point to the chair and talk to the committee members. It's like it's really almost lazy to expect or very tantrum to throw it down and say if, I don't get this — I mean, this is an adult, professional world, despite what many of your viewers might think. It's actually a very professional institution and when they do this, what it sends is a message, working hard and honestly fighting for their constituents, they have to take a back seat. Which is inappropriate. It's ridiculous."

