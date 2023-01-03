Airplane crashes in the Turks and Caicos near the capital

Royal Turks and Caicos Police/Royal Turks and Caicos Police/TNS
Police officers and emergency response personnel in the Turks and Caicos Islands are currently engaged in a search-and-rescue operation off the coast of Grand Turk, the capital, after an airplane went down. The operation is being assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection. Preliminary reports said that at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 call said a flight originating from St. Kitts and Nevis in the eastern Caribbean with four individuals onboard crashed 17 miles southeast of the international airport in Grand Turk, the Royal Turks and Caicos Police said in a statement. ———