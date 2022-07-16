Al-Arabiya: Saudi Arabia warns US not to interfere in Khashoggi case

US President Joe Biden (L) welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud ahead of their meeting at Al-Salam Palace. -/Saudi Press Agency/dpa

The government of Saudi Arabia has warned the US not to interfere in the dispute over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"Imposing values by force generates counterproductive results," the Saudi-funded al-Arabiya news channel quoted a government official as saying on Saturday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had assured US President Joe Biden at their meeting on Friday that the kingdom had "taken the necessary measures on the Khashoggi incident."

At the same time, the US had made mistakes, including at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, the broadcaster further quoted the government representative as saying. The notorious prison had become internationally infamous in connection with a US torture scandal in 2004. The photos of the mistreatment of some inmates went around the world, and seven US soldiers were later charged and convicted for it.

The Saudi government representative, who was not named, also mentioned the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The reporter for the TV channel Al-Jazeera, who is well-known in the Arab world, was killed in the West Bank in May.

The US State Department later came to the conclusion that she was probably killed by shots fired by the Israeli military, but that she was not deliberately shot at. Al-Jazeera had accused Israel of a targeted, cold-blooded murder.