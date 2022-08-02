Al Qaeda's Zawahiri survived harsh mountains, killed in posh Kabul locality

By Jibran Ahmed and Rupam Jain (Reuters) - Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who had a $25 million U.S. bounty on his head, survived years in Afghanistan's rugged mountains but his last months were spent in an upscale Kabul neighbourhood where top officials from the Taliban also live. U.S. officials said Hellfire missiles from a U.S. drone killed the 71-year-old when he came out on the balcony of a safe house in Kabul on Sunday morning. U.S. President Joe Biden said no civilians were killed. The Taliban confirmed an air strike on a residential house in the Sherpoor area of Kabul but said there...
Dark money pouring into Secretary of State races featuring 'Big Lie' candidates
August 02, 2022
A new analysis out Monday reveals that far-right dark money groups and donors are pouring millions into secretary of state races across the U.S. this election cycle, far outpacing such giving in previous years and a worrying sign that Trump's 2020 "Big Lie" has grotesquely altered races for powerful state-level posts that could control the fate of the nation's democratic future.
Compiled by Ian Vandewalker and Maya Kornberg for the Brennan Center for Justice, the new report found that across six battleground states with secretary of state elections in 2022, "fundraising by candidates continues to outpace recent elections."
Overall and based on the most recent filings, the report found candidates in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, and Wisconsin have raised $16.3 million thus far, more than double the amount at this time in 2018. According to the report:
Across all six states, 12 election denial candidates have together raised $7.3 million. That's less than the $8.1 million collected altogether by the 10 candidates who have taken a stance against election denial—most of which was raised by incumbents, who have an inherent fundraising advantage. Without incumbents, the six remaining opponents of election denial have together raised $4 million.
While the overall amount of money raised by candidates who have pushed back against Trump's "Big Lie" is higher, the trend of campaign giving—by regular in-state donors, super PACs, or shadowy individual donors from out of state—going to far-right Republicans promoting Trump's 2020 conspiracy theory has skyrocketed.
"Prominent election deniers have attracted large donations—often the legal maximum—from donors who are active in multiple states," report Vandewalker and Kornberg. "Several prominent donors have ties to the January 6 insurrection and other challenges to the 2020 election result, including former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, construction software CEO Michael Rydin, and packing supplies magnate Richard Uihlein. Most of the donors we identified had not given to secretary of state candidates before this election."
Beyond donations straight to candidate campaigns, the Brennan Center found "at least $8.8 million in outside spending from super PACs and dark money groups targeting secretary of state races, with $5.6 million in Arizona alone."
In Arizona, where the primary is being held Tuesday, state GOP lawmaker Mark Finchem—who was present in Washington, D.C. at the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6 that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol Building—is considered the Republican frontrunner and has been receiving support from the former president's wealthy allies. Trump has personally endorsed Finchem, who once belonged to the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers.
Speaking to local ABC 15 in Arizona, Brendan Glavin, a senior data analyst at the campaign watchdog group OpenSecrets.org, said Trump's effort to discredit the election after losing in 2020 has had dramatic repercussions for secretary of state races.
"People have sort of awoken to the importance of this state-level position, so now, national interests are on both sides want to have control in this area," Glavin said.
If Finchem was to secure the GOP nomination Tueday and then win against a Democratic rival in November, an individual who was present on Jan. 6 and who continues to deny that President Joe Biden won would be in charge of controlling Arizona's election process in 2024. As the New York Times reports Monday:
Mr. Finchem is the candidate of a Trump-backed America First coalition of more than a dozen 2020 election deniers who have sought once-obscure secretary of state posts across the country. While most of them have been considered extremist long shots, a recent poll gave Mr. Finchem an edge in Arizona’s four-way Republican race, though a significant majority of voters are undecided.
Mr. Finchem’s campaign pronouncements are testament to the evolution of the "Stop the Stea" movement: It is as much about influencing future elections as it is about what happened in 2020.
According to a review by the Times, much of the $1.2 million Finchem has raised for his campaign, a sizable sum compared to previous races, has come from outside Arizona.
"Seven of the eight donors who were listed as having donated the $5,300 maximum in his last two campaign filings were from elsewhere," the newspaper reported. "Major donors include Brian T. Kennedy, a past president of the right-wing Claremont Institute, and Michael Marsicano, a former mayor of Hazleton, Pa., who recently lost a Republican congressional primary."
While the Brennan Center analysis offers a detailed list of some individual givers who are maxing out to candidates like Finchem in state contests nationwide, the group warns "with dark money groups active in many contests, there is much we don't know about who is supporting election deniers."
A right-wing think tank claimed to be a church — and now member of congress want to investigate
August 02, 2022
Forty members of Congress on Monday asked the IRS and the Treasury to investigate what the lawmakers termed an “alarming pattern” of right-wing advocacy groups registering with the tax agency as churches, a move that allows the organizations to shield themselves from some financial reporting requirements and makes it easier to avoid audits.
Reps. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., and Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., raised transparency concerns in a letter to the heads of both agencies following a ProPublica story about the Family Research Council, a right-wing Christian think tank based in Washington, D.C., getting reclassified as a church. Thirty-eight other lawmakers, including Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., signed onto the letter.
“FRC is one example of an alarming pattern in the last decade — right-wing advocacy groups self-identifying as ‘churches’ and applying for and receiving church status,” the representatives wrote, noting the organization’s policy work supporting the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its advocacy for legislation seeking to ban gender-affirming surgery.
“Tax-exempt organizations should not be exploiting tax laws applicable to churches to avoid public accountability and the IRS’s examination of their activities,” they wrote.
The Family Research Council did not respond to requests for comment. The IRS told ProPublica that it does not comment on congressional correspondence.
The FRC’s website describes the organization as “a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to articulating and advancing a family-centered philosophy of public life,” noting that it provides “policy research and analysis for the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the federal government.”
The FRC sought and received reclassification from a standard tax-exempt charity to an “association of churches” in 2020.
In its application for church status, the organization said it met 11 of the 14 characteristics that the IRS uses to determine whether an organization is a church, including an established place of worship — a chapel in the organization’s Washington office building, at which it said it holds services attended by more than 65 people. (Someone who answered the phone at the office said the group doesn’t offer church services.) The organization said its association comprises nearly 40,000 “partner churches” that must affirm a statement of faith to join; it did not offer the names of those partners on its form to the IRS or provide them to ProPublica.
The representatives’ letter asks the IRS to review the FRC’s status change and to examine its review process for organizations similarly seeking to switch their status to become a church or association of churches.
“It’s disturbing that a letter like this is even necessary,” Huffman said. “Unfortunately our IRS has been so worn down and beaten up by the right wing that they have essentially ceased all scrutiny of organizations that self-report as churches.”
The IRS classifies churches and associations of churches as tax-exempt charitable organizations, meaning that they do not have to pay federal taxes and that donors can deduct contributions from their own taxes. However, churches are exempt from submitting Form 990, the annual financial disclosure that nonprofit organizations use to list board members, key staffer salaries, large payments to independent contractors and grants given by the organization.
And unlike for other tax-exempt organizations, a high-level Treasury official must sign off on any audit of a church.
“We understand the importance of religious institutions to their congregants and believe that religious freedom is a cherished American value and constitutional right. We also believe that our tax code must be applied fairly and judiciously,” Huffman and DelBene wrote.
In their letter, the representatives asked for feedback from the IRS on whether it needs additional direction from Congress to enforce rules surrounding tax-exempt organizations and churches. Huffman said that he hopes to pursue legislative action if the IRS isn’t able to address these concerns, but that the letter is a first step.
“You need to start here — give the agency a chance to clean up its mess,” he said.
Georgia ethics panel dusts off inquiry into spending by Abrams-founded nonprofits
August 02, 2022
The state ethics commission Monday found probable cause that two nonprofit voting rights groups founded by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams illegally helped her in her first run for governor in 2018.
The state’s Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission advanced the investigation into the New Georgia Project and New Georgia Project Action Fund following Monday’s preliminary hearing. The nonprofits are accused of skirting financial disclosure laws by spending money on campaign flyers and election canvassing, which would have required them to file reports with the commission on $4.2 million in contributions and $3 million of expenses between 2017 and 2019.
Attorneys representing the voting rights advocacy groups said Monday the organizations’ behavior was typical of other nonprofits and the ethics agency’s investigations failed to prove that organizations intended to influence voters.
Monday marked the latest development in the wide-ranging investigation into Abrams by a Republican majority board that can levy a large fine after finding reasonable grounds that the voting advocacy groups violated law. Abrams’ camp has characterized the probes as a politically motivated as she heads into a November’s election against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.
The bank records of two organizations were obtained through subpoenas in late 2019. The investigation began soon after the ethics commission hired former Douglas County prosecutor and Kemp donor David Emadi to serve as its executive secretary.
Among the expenses was $36,000 paid to a printing company to produce doorknockers listing a slate of Democratic candidates to vote for in 2018.
And the action fund should’ve reported $4.2 million in 2018, a time when canvassers were paid to encourage people to vote for Abrams, the complaint alleges.
“Under Georgia law, it’s clear that if you’re in for a penny, you’re in for a pound,” Emadi said at Monday’s hearing. “If an organization is an independent committee, it has to disclose all of the money going in and out of that organization during the election period.”
More than 500,000 Georgia voters have been registered since Abrams launched the New Georgia Project in 2014. The affiliated nonprofits pursue a mission to spur voter engagement and protect voters’ rights. The organization mainly focuses on underrepresented and historically disadvantaged eligible voters, especially with Black, Latino, Asian-American and younger people.
“They’re not run for the primary purpose of electing or nominating candidates to office,” said Aria C. Branch, the group’s attorney.
Branch, however, said the canvassing was part of an agreement to contract their staff with an independent committee.
The action fund reimbursed the costs of canvassers who were initially paid out of the New Georgia account. The nonprofits were engaged in activities similar to a museum having a gift shop or renting out space for weddings, Branch said.
“In this case, Georgia Project Action Fund has expertise in canvassing Black voters and underprivileged communities in Georgia and it was hired for that purpose,” she said.
“It’s our position that the bank records that have been obtained by the commission and that our amended complaint actually corroborate the vendor relationship and that vendors are not required by law to register or report as independent or campaign committees,” Branch said.
Some commissioners said that while they voted to proceed beyond the preliminary hearing stage, they had questions about the ethics commission wading into agreements like typical business subcontracts. The shift from a charitable organization to campaign group also would mean that donors can’t remain anonymous.
“I share some of Commissioner (Rick) Thompson’s concerns about the slippery slope,” commission member David Burge said. “I think it’s an issue that’s going to have to be vetted more thoroughly in a different forum.”
Branch said that affiliated nonprofits often share staff and office space but are treated as separate entities under law.
“There’s nothing that is problematic about those reimbursements having taken place, it’s really for administrative convenience when you’re running affiliated nonprofits,” she said.
Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John McCosh for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com. Follow Georgia Recorder on Facebook and Twitter.
