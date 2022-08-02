Al Qaeda's Zawahiri survived harsh mountains, killed in posh Kabul locality

By Jibran Ahmed and Rupam Jain (Reuters) - Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who had a $25 million U.S. bounty on his head, survived years in Afghanistan's rugged mountains but his last months were spent in an upscale Kabul neighbourhood where top officials from the Taliban also live. U.S. officials said Hellfire missiles from a U.S. drone killed the 71-year-old when he came out on the balcony of a safe house in Kabul on Sunday morning. U.S. President Joe Biden said no civilians were killed. The Taliban confirmed an air strike on a residential house in the Sherpoor area of Kabul but said there...