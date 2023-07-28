Alcohol-linked death toll rising among US women, medical body says

While men in the US were almost three times as likely to die due to the effects of drinking over the period of 1999-2020, the gap is narrowing as the rate of increase in alcohol-related deaths among women has exceeded the rate of increase among men since 2018. picture alliance / Tobias Kleinschmidt/dpa
The likelihood of women dying from alcohol-related causes in the US has increased, according to research published by JAMA Network Open, an American Medical Association journal. While men were almost three times as likely to die due to the effects of drinking over the period of 1999-2020, the gap is narrowing as the rate of increase in alcohol-related deaths among women has exceeded the rate of increase among men since 2018. "This study of alcohol-related mortality in the US suggests there has been a significantly higher rate of increase in deaths among female individuals in recent years," sai...