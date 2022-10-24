Alec Baldwin's social media tribute to Halyna Hutchins raises eyebrows
Alec Baldwin on the“ Rust” set immediately following the shooting of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza on Oct. 21, 2021. - Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Offi/Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Offi/TNS

Alec Baldwin is being taken to task over his tone-deaf commemoration of Halyna Hutchins’ death. “One year ago today ...” Baldwin recently captioned an Instagram photo of Hutchins operating a camera. She was killed Oct. 21, 2021, when Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of “Rust,” which the star was producing, near Santa Fe, New Mexico. The Ukraine-born cinematographer, wife and mother was 42. The gunshot also left “Rust” director Joel Souza injured. While Baldwin has received support from celebrities like Leslie Jordan, Cheryl Hines, Lesley Ann Warren and Billy Bush, o...