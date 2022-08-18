Alex Jones abandons Donald Trump: 'We have someone who is better'

InfoWars host Alex Jones has publicly announced that he will no longer "pigheadedly" support former President Donald Trump. Instead, he is now throwing his support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Jones made the announcement this week during an InfoWars broadcast as he recalled a number of the former president's political initiatives he now claims to have disagreed with.

According to Business Insider, Jones "said he disagreed with Trump over Operation Warp Speed — the former president's initiative launched in May 2020 to produce COVID-19 vaccines — but backed him anyway."

The far-right host also insisted that he believed Trump should have remained in the White House to "prevent the 'nightmare scenario' of Joe Biden being elected president."

He went on to declare his support for the Florida governor. "That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good," Jones said.

He also insisted he believes there is "'real sincerity' in DeSantis' eyes" when viewing footage of the Republican governor.

"We have someone who is better than Trump. Way better than Trump," Jones said, as he suggested that DeSantis is who Trump "should be like."

Although Jones has been known as a fierce supporter of Trump, he was also one of the far-right individuals who pushed back against the former president's efforts encouraging Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jones remarks come just days after Fox News' Laura Ingraham also suggested that it may be time to move on from Trump.

This week, Ingraham said that it appears Americans are "exhausted" by Trump's ongoing legal woes and other challenges and that it may be "time to turn the page."