Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny being used by West to destabilize Russia: Putin ally

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being used by the West to try to destabilise Russia, a prominent hardliner and ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, saying he must be held to account for repeatedly breaking the law. Navalny was remanded in custody for 30 days last week after returning from Germany where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning. He could face years in jail for parole violations and other legal cases he calls trumped up. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Security Council, called for Navalny to face the full force of the law in ...