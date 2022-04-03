Algerian man held 20 years at Guantanamo Bay sent home
Thomas Watkins/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

An Algerian man, accused of training al-Qaida terrorists and held at Guantanamo Bay since 2002, has been released and sent home to Algiers. Sufiyan Barhoumi, 48, was recommended for release back in 2016 but was held back for six years nonetheless. Barhoumi’s release was agreed upon in February, the Department of Defense said Saturday in a statement. The Algerian government provided unspecified “security assurances.” Only 37 people remain detained at the notorious military prison in southern Cuba. President Joe Biden has resumed regular releases and stated his desire to close the controversial ...