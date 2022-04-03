Algerian man held 20 years at Guantanamo Bay sent home

Getting right to the point, Williamson, wrote, "In February, Florida senator Rick Scott launched his “11-Point Plan to Rescue America,” a rhetorical rocket that sputtered shortly after takeoff and then fell on his head like an 11-Point Plan to Do a Pretty Convincing Impersonation of Wile E. Coyote. He is still sitting in the smoking wreckage, stubbornly pulling on the pilot’s yoke and wondering why the damned thing won’t take off."

Writing that Scott was once well thought of by fellow Republicans when he was governor of Florida, Williamson claims his star has fallen precipitously since he unveiled his tax plan.

"Only a few years ago, Rick Scott was one of this country’s most effective — and most sensible — governors," he wrote. "If it is easy to forget that fact, it is in no small part because Scott’s asinine antics since have made it so easy to forget. Beyond the income-tax misadventure, his so-called plan — which isn’t really a plan as much as it is a tantrum — is Fox News and Facebook stuff, lightweight hokum about 'treating socialism as an enemy combatant' and things of that nature, 100 percent industry-grade derka-derka."

According to Williamson, Scott has gone off the deep end since entering the Senate, and he has only himself to blame for the collapse of his political prospects.

"Scott’s transformation from conservative pragmatist to howling hurler of hooey is a sobering example of what proximity to personal power — which, in our context, means presidential power — can do to a man, a reminder that character matters in a political leader because it is more enduring than white papers and more indicative of how a politician will actually perform in office," the columnist suggested. "The transformation is also a very amusing example of the perversity of the Republican cult of 'anti-establishment' politics. If there is such a thing as a Republican 'establishment,' Rick Scott is it: In spite of his shallow insurgent talk, Scott not only is a former governor and sitting senator but also sits quite near the apex of the GOP hierarchy as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee."

Putting a positive spin on Scott's collapse, Williamson offered, "Conservatives may not have much interest in whether Scott’s presidential ambitions crash and burn like some Saturday-morning cartoon catastrophe. But he is still at the top of the GOP Senate campaign, and a Republican majority in the Senate would be a very useful thing — it would mean the end of whatever remains of the Biden administration’s legislative agenda," before adding, "So maybe it is not the worst thing for the republic that Rick Scott’s rocket exploded on takeoff: Scott was, at one time, damn good at his job, and there is work that needs doing here on Earth."

