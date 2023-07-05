Almost 8,000 people evacuated in Berlin after WWII bomb found
War ammunition was discovered during construction work in Berlin-Hohenschonhausen on Wednesday morning. A police spokeswoman said an exclusion zone with a radius of 500 meters had been set up around the discovery site on Landsberger Allee. Dominik Totaro/dpa

Around 7,800 Berliners had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a World War II bomb was found in the east of the city. Police said three schools were used as emergency shelters and the controlled detonation of the device was delayed because a number of residents with walking difficulties took longer to clear the area. Two furniture stores, two day-care centres, two schools and a DIY store were located in the 500-metre radius around the Hohenschönhausen site where the bomb was found. It was discovered on a construction site earlier in the day and was examined by forensic experts. According to pol...