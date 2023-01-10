A neuroimaging study showed that the brains of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) show different functional cartography of certain brain nodes and the nodes have different roles compared to typically developing children (without an autism spectrum disorder). Findings suggest that these alteration to topology of brain nodes may start occurring at very early ages in children with autism. The study was published in Autism Research. Recent neuroimaging studies of human brain functioning using magnetic resonance imaging and a new graph-theoretical methodological approach showed that human...
Alteration to brain node topology in persons with autism spectrum disorder starts at early age
January 10, 2023