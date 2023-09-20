An Amazon delivery driver is lucky to be alive after being bitten by a “highly venomous snake” while delivering packages. The female driver was on her usual route in Palm City when the attack happened. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, the driver walked up to the door of a home and placed a package down when the snake struck. She was rushed to hospital in “very serious condition” following the attack. WATCHN NOW: Snake invades man's homeChris newman on escaped snake story “A driver delivering a package to a Palm City home Monday evening was bitten by an Eastern Diamondback r...
Amazon delivery driver seriously ill after being bitten by 'highly venomous snake' while delivering package
September 20, 2023, 5:08 PM ET