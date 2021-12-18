Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, document shows

By Steve Stecklow and Jeffrey Dastin LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc was marketing a collection of President Xi Jinping's speeches and writings on its Chinese website about two years ago, when Beijing delivered an edict, according to two people familiar with the incident. The American e-commerce giant must stop allowing any customer ratings and reviews in China. A negative review of Xi's book prompted the demand, one of the people said. "I think the issue was anything under five stars," the highest rating in Amazon's five-point system, said the other person. Ratings and reviews are a crucial...
Florida man hacks former employer — leading cops to evidence of more serious crimes on his computer
December 17, 2021
A Florida man is facing child pornography charges after he led police to his computer by hacking his former employer.
Brandon James Diaz, 38, allegedly hacked into a Polk State College database after he was fired from his job as a clinical coordinator for the school's EMS program in April.
Diaz, a registered nurse, was let go by the college after failing a drug test at a local hospital where he also worked.
When he hacked into the college's database, he reportedly targeted two specific instructors he thought were responsible for his termination, changing their password recovery hints to “Sell Out" and “Ha Ha Ha Loser.”
"During an interview with Polk County detectives, Diaz admitted to hacking the database with his personal computer," NBC Channel 8 reports.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said: "While we’re doing our due diligence, looking through his computer pursuant to a search warrant — voila! We find child porn."
According to Judd, Diaz had at least 75 “very graphic” images on his computer depicting children and infants being sexually battered.
“If he hadn’t messed up by hacking the computers, we at least at this moment in time wouldn’t have known he was accessing child porn,” Judd said.
During a news conference Friday, Judd said, "If this guy had five good brain cells, he would have left well enough alone."
Watch the station's report below.
'A freight train out of control': GOP donor slams RNC deal to pay Trump's legal fees
December 17, 2021
On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," GOP donor Dan Eberhart tore into the Republican National Committee for agreeing to pay legal expenses for former President Donald Trump.
"So, Dan, three weeks ago, you and I spoke," said anchor Erin Burnett. "You knew about $121,000 in legal fees for the former president the RNC was going to cover. You were frustrated, you said, and now you found out they are actually — they have agreed to pay $1.6 million in personal legal fees for the former president. Wow."
"Yeah," said Eberhart. "Look. I think this is a freight train out of control. The president — you know, I don't necessarily think he needs to pay for this out of his personal expenses, but he has got a campaign fund, a super PAC that has nine figures in it, more than $100 million. When I give money to the RNC, when I give money to campaigns, they are to win the next election. They are to win the 2022 midterms, in this case, or beyond. Or the infrastructure to do that."
"I see this as spending money on a past candidate's, you know, legal issues surrounding a campaign, and that's not why I give money to a party," added Eberhart. "Also, I think the party is supposed to be neutral. So as we creep closer to 2024, this is really way too much. This freight train needs to be stopped."
Watch below:
Dan Eberhart slams GOP for paying Trump's legal expenses www.youtube.com
Jan. 6 investigators eye role of 'foreign adversaries' in Capitol insurrection: report
December 17, 2021
A House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection may soon hire new staff members to examine the possible role of foreign adversaries in former president Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
The committee, which already has about 40 staff members, is also considering whether to hire additional investigators to help analyze "the vast amount of information that Mr. Trump’s supporters posted on sites like Twitter, Facebook, Parler and YouTube in the weeks before and after the attack," the New York Times reported Friday.
"These digital footprints could help congressional investigators connect players and events, or bring to light details that witnesses might not know or remember," the NYT reported.
In addition to further scrutinizing the social media information, the committee reportedly wants "to understand whether foreign governments were able to exploit and deepen social divisions created by Mr. Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss."
"Foreign adversaries have long tried to damage America’s national security interests by exacerbating social unrest and polarization," the newspaper reported. "The committee has also discussed examining whether foreign adversaries had any other connections to the assault on Congress, according to a person briefed on that part of the inquiry."
