Amazon rainforest nations gather to forge shared policy in Brazil

By Jake Spring BELEM, Brazil (Reuters) - Leaders from the eight Amazon rainforest countries are gathering on Tuesday for the first time in 14 years, with plans to reach a broad agreement on issues from fighting deforestation to financing sustainable development. The summit of Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) members in the Brazilian city of Belem could agree to a regional pact to stop deforestation by 2030, end illegal gold mining, and cooperate on cross-border policing of environmental crime. Leaders are expected to announce the final agreement, known as the Belem Declaration, la...