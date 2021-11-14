American Airlines reduces service to Haiti; gang declares truce to allow fuel to flow again
American Airlines jets are parked at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport's Terminal C, Sunday, April 19, 2020. - Tom Fox/Dallas Morning News/TNS

MIAMI — With the United States warning Americans to get out of Haiti and planes flying down empty amid the country’s spike in kidnappings and gang-aggravated fuel crisis, American Airlines is cutting back service. The major U.S. carrier said that as of Monday it will no longer be operating its three daily flights to Port-au-Prince, one from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and two from Miami International Airport. “Effective Monday, Nov. 15, we will be reducing our flying to Haiti to one daily flight between Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Miami (MIA),” spokeswoman Laura Masvidal said....