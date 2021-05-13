‘American Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy, 16, leaves show after video shows him next to friend in KKK hood
Host Ryan Seacrest speaks in the audience during Fox's "American Idol" Finale For The Farewell Season at Dolby Theatre on April 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California. - Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/TNS

“American Idol” finalist Caleb Kennedy is leaving the show after video surfaced that showed him sitting next to a friend who was wearing a white Ku Klux Klan-style hood. The 16-year-old country singer and Roebuck, South Carolina, native was one of the final five contestants on the ABC show. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse,” Kennedy said in a statement. “I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down.” The three-sec...