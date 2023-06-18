Amid US-China rivalry, a landmark science deal faces new scrutiny

By Michael Martina WASHINGTON (Reuters) - For over 40 years, a landmark agreement between the United States and China has yielded cooperation across a range of scientific and technical fields, a powerful sign that the rivals could set aside their disputes and work together. Now with bilateral relations in their worst state in decades, a debate is underway within the U.S. government about whether to let the U.S.-China Science and Technology Agreement (STA) expire later this year, three officials familiar with the discussions said. With Antony Blinken in Beijing on the first visit by a secretary...