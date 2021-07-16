Amid wave of repression in Cuba, Biden says he won’t lift restrictions on remittances
President Joe Biden said he will not reverse restrictions on remittances to Cuba unless he gets guarantees the money would not fill the communist government's coffers. - Yamil Lage/AFP/AFP/TNS

Departing from a campaign promise, President Joe Biden said he will not reverse restrictions on remittances to Cuba imposed by the previous Republican administration unless he gets guarantees the money would not fill the communist government’s coffers. The six-decade-old regime has been shaken by islandwide anti-government street demonstrations and responded by unleashing a wave of repression that has led to hundreds of arrests and left at least one person dead. Biden acknowledged the ongoing repression on the island during comments to reporters at the White House on Thursday. “Cuba is a, unfo...