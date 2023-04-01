Amsterdam sex workers protest new rules seeking to tame red light district

Photo by Gaurav Jain on Unsplash
Sex workers in Amsterdam say they are being unfairly targeted by city plans to tame its red light district. Known as De Wallen, the city’s centuries-old district takes its nickname from the red neon lights that highlight the 300 windows where sex workers can offer their services. But the Dutch capital’s famed prostitution windows will now close earlier — and they could soon move to a different part of town. Amsterdam officials say a set of reforms designed to rebrand the city’s wild image will help reduce crime and nuisance behavior in the area, but opponents of the measure say the move will o...