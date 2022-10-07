Amtrak train amputated legs of California man lying on tracks. Jury to decide who’s to blame

Bush said he expected to experience "harm or some racism" during the procedure based on her first abortion experience, but she nevertheless "thought I was ready."

"And I went in and I went through all the steps, because it's almost like an assembly line ... and I got into the last room, I was helped up onto the table by the nurse, and I laid there and I started to think, one, I didn't tell the father that this was about to happen, and I felt like I just needed more time," Bush said. "So I said, 'No. You know what? I'm not ready.'"

According to Bush, when she said she didn't want to go through with the abortion, the nurse "wouldn't listen to me."

"And as I'm saying 'No,' they continue to pull the instruments and get everything ready and it was just like, 'No, calm down,' you know, 'No, you're gonna be okay,'" Bush said, recounting the back-and-forth between her and the abortion providers, adding, "They absolutely ignored me."

"I didn't understand at that point where I had a voice, like, who listens to me," Bush said. "And so I remember lying there looking to see if there was someone else in the room that would listen to me, and during this time they put the instrument inside me and started the instrument, and I'm saying, 'No,' but it was too late because you couldn't stop once it started."

