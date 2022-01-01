An analysis of Twitter posts suggests that people with depression show increased rumination on social media overnight

People with depression show distinct patterns of online activity, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. Twitter users who said they had a diagnosis of depression were more active on Twitter in the evening, less active in the early morning, and ruminated more on Twitter from midnight to around 6 a.m. Major depression is one of the most common mental illnesses around the world and is associated with a range of negative outcomes like increased risk of suicide and disease. While the underlying mechanism of depression remains a topic of study, one contributing factor seems to be poo...