Biggest hurdles to China entry into trans-Pacific trade pact are political: analysis

By Lucy Craymer and Joe Cash AUCKLAND/BEIJING (Reuters) - China should be able to meet standards set out in a major trans-Pacific trade pact, trade experts say, forcing members to make a politically uncomfortable decision on whether to let Beijing join a deal created to counter its growing influence. Britain joined the Comprehensive Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) at a meeting in Auckland this month just over two years after its application, clearing the way for members to consider others from China, Taiwan, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Ecuador. China's application, by far th...