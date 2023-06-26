Emergence of Guatemalan anti-graft champion shakes up election

"'These are the papers,' Trump says in the audio recording, while he’s discussing the Pentagon attack plans, a quote that was not included in the indictment," reported Jeremy Herb. "In the two-minute audio recording, Trump and his aides also joke about Hillary Clinton’s emails after the former president says that the document was 'secret information,'" said the report. "'Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,' Trump’s staffer said. 'No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,' Trump responded, referring to the former Democratic congressman, prompting laughter in the room."

Trump was fully aware that he was being recorded by his own staffers as all this was going on.

"The audio recording comes from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster resort for people working on the memoir of Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. The special counsel’s indictment alleges that those in attendance – a writer, publisher and two of Trump’s staff members – were shown classified information about the plan of attack on Iran," said the report. "The episode is one of two referenced in the indictment where prosecutors allege that Trump showed classified information to others who did not have security clearances."

Trump faces 37 federal charges for hoarding classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in South Florida. Prosecutors allege that he had his body man, Walt Nauta, move around the boxes of documents to various unsecured areas to prevent federal authorities and even his own lawyers from knowing he had them.

You can listen to the audio below or at this link.



