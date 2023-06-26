Emergence of Guatemalan anti-graft champion shakes up election

By Sofia Menchu GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) -Guatemalans fed up with persistent graft scandals on Sunday catapulted an unheralded anti-corruption candidate into a run-off for the presidency, raising hopes of a renewed drive to clean up the government after years of frustration. Bernardo Arevalo, an ex-diplomat and son of former president Juan Jose Arevalo, defied poll forecasts to finish as runner-up in the first round of voting in Guatemala's presidential election, throwing a major surprise into what had been written off as a stale election between establishment politicians. Arevalo, 64, is the ...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Former Trump lawyer John Eastman didn’t know his election fraud ‘whistleblower’ was a ghost hunter
June 26, 2023
John Eastman, Donald Trump’s former attorney who is facing a disbarment hearing over allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election, on Friday claimed he didn’t know that his “whistleblower” was a ghost hunter.
Eastman, who is facing 11 disciplinary charges from the California State Bar, said during his fourth day of testimony that he didn’t know the so-called “whistleblower” behind his debunked claims of election fraud was a truck driver with a side gig in the paranormal realm.
Jesse Richard Morgan in the aftermath of the 2020 elections alleged in an affidavit that he delivered 24 bins of vote-by-mail ballots from New York to Pennsylvania that aimed to tilt the election in favor of Joe Biden.
Shortly after Morgan’s claim was made public, The York Daily Record, a Pennsylvania newspaper, reported that Morgan was an "amateur ghost hunter" with "a lengthy history of drug abuse, mental health issues and allegations of domestic violence" who with his brothers made a documentary film about their paranormal experiences.
“So that’s how things are going for Eastman, whose disbarment hearing could stretch through August” Jordan Rubin writes for MSNBC’s website, noting that Eastman’s case was scheduled to resume Tuesday, the Supreme Court’s next scheduled opinion day.
Rubin writes that “It should be a busy day, then, for the disgraced lawyer, as he continues the proceeding over whether he can still be a lawyer, while the country may learn from the Supreme Court in Moore v. Harper how much election scheming the likes of Eastman can pull off under legal pretenses.”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Listen: Leaked audio of Trump bragging about holding classified info about Iran attack planning
June 26, 2023
On Monday, CNN obtained the audio of former President Donald Trump boasting to patrons of his Bedminster golf club that he was in possession of highly classified national defense information.
In addition to Trump admitting he didn't have the power to declassify the documents, he casually laughed and joked about Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and he could be heard waving around a sheet of paper, suggesting the document was actually there on the scene — despite his claims in his own defense that he didn't actually have it.
"'These are the papers,' Trump says in the audio recording, while he’s discussing the Pentagon attack plans, a quote that was not included in the indictment," reported Jeremy Herb. "In the two-minute audio recording, Trump and his aides also joke about Hillary Clinton’s emails after the former president says that the document was 'secret information,'" said the report. "'Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,' Trump’s staffer said. 'No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,' Trump responded, referring to the former Democratic congressman, prompting laughter in the room."
Trump was fully aware that he was being recorded by his own staffers as all this was going on.
"The audio recording comes from a July 2021 interview Trump gave at his Bedminster resort for people working on the memoir of Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff. The special counsel’s indictment alleges that those in attendance – a writer, publisher and two of Trump’s staff members – were shown classified information about the plan of attack on Iran," said the report. "The episode is one of two referenced in the indictment where prosecutors allege that Trump showed classified information to others who did not have security clearances."
Trump faces 37 federal charges for hoarding classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in South Florida. Prosecutors allege that he had his body man, Walt Nauta, move around the boxes of documents to various unsecured areas to prevent federal authorities and even his own lawyers from knowing he had them.
You can listen to the audio below or at this link.
Audio of Trump discussing classified information with Bedminster patronswww.youtube.com
CONTINUE READINGShow less
The ongoing spat between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis persisted on Monday when the former president ridiculed the Florida governor for having a small crowd size while in Texas.
Taking to his personal social media site, Trump said that "DeSanctimonious" was in Eagle Pass, which is near the Mexico border.
According to Trump, DeSantis had "almost no crowd or excitement." Trump has long been obsessed with the size of his crowd. The first action by the newly elected Trump White House was to falsely claim that the inaugural crowd was the biggest of all time when photos clearly showed it was little. After losing in 2020, Trumpworld acknowledged that the former president's crowd sizes were shrinking.
"He is a failed candidate, whose sole purpose in making the trip was to reiterate the fact that he would do all of the things done by me in creating the strongest Border, by far, in U.S. history. A total waste of time!" Trump also wrote.
Trump continues to brag that he fixed the border, but by his own account, the fix didn't last.
Trump addressed a large crowd over the weekend at a Michigan Republican Party event. Meanwhile, DeSantis has experienced a drastic poll collapse over the past two months, a new NBC News poll revealed.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}