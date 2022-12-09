Former lawmaker's arrest over suspected coup plot highlights Germany's extremism problem

By Madeline Chambers and Sarah Marsh BERLIN (Reuters) - Until recently, Berlin judge Birgit Malsack-Winkemann was giving speeches in the German parliament. This week she was arrested in a raid as part of a group suspected of plotting to violently overthrow the German government. Prosecutors have said the 58-year-old, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, was to become justice minister in a new state headed by aristocrat Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss after the coup. Her position in the German legal establishment and proximity to power have fanned concerns about how extremis...
All eyes on case against former Oath Keepers and Green Beret member that goes to jury on Monday
December 10, 2022
Jeremy Brown is one of the more than 900 people arrested by the U.S. government surrounding the riot that took place on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but that incident wasn’t mentioned once in his federal trial in Tampa, which will go to the jury Monday.
Testimony in the four-day trial ended on Friday afternoon for the 48-year-old Tampa resident and retired U.S. Army Green Beret member who has been detained in the Pinellas County jail for more than 14 months because a federal judge concluded “he poses a danger to law enforcement officials.”
Brown, a self-professed member of the paramilitary Oath Keepers group, faces a 10-count indictment alleging that he possessed unregistered firearms, explosives, and secret national-security documents that federal law enforcement officials found when they raided his home and RV on Sept. 30, 2021.
Authorities came to his home that day to arrest him on a warrant for trespassing arising from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Brown says he went to the Capitol that day to provide protection for members of the Oath Keepers. He did not enter the Capitol, however, and has not been charged with any violent actions.
But that’s a separate case that he must later deal with in Washington, D.C.
Three hours’ testimony
Brown spent more than three hours on the witness stand on Friday, where he denied knowing anything about the two grenades and a CD-rom that contained the national security documents.
Dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and bold red tie, Brown responded to questions at times so expansively that U.S. District Judge Susan C. Bucklew admonished him to simply answer “yes” or “no.”
Brown denies seven of the 10 counts against him while offering somewhat nuanced takes on the other three counts.
The first two counts against him in the superseding indictment laid out on Nov. 8, 2022, are that he illegally possessed the short-barrel rifle and a sawed-off shotgun discovered by federal agents. Brown concedes that the two weapons were his but maintains that any violation of the law in owning them is “inconsistent” with the Second Amendment.
And he said that the 10th count — that he illegally possessed secret documents for a report that he wrote about Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2011, was not classified when he wrote it.
In his testimony, Brown said the only person he had spoken to about the Bergdahl report was a former Army colleague turned journalist named Jack Murphy, at a party held after a funeral of a fellow soldier in 2017. That was apparently what tipped off officials at U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, which led an Air Force investigator to visit Brown at his home and ask whether he possessed classified documents pertaining to that report.
“Absolutely not,” Brown says he told the investigator at the time.
Brown insisted at length that the work in question was “a format draft to be used as a physical guide,” or a formatting tool, saying that it was his own work and couldn’t legitimately be considered classified at the time.
But on counts 3-9 — three of them related to the two grenades found in a “chest-rig” military garment in his RV and four connected to a CD-rom of other classified documents — Brown’s legal defense team has indicated that he never possessed those items, inferring federal agents planted them at the time of his arrest. Testimony during the trial showed that his DNA was not on the grenades and there was never a photo taken of the CD-rom at the time of the raid.
Pornographic uploads
Towards the end of his time on the stand, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Marcet introduced an explosive piece of evidence that the Brown defense team had argued in a filing should have been excluded from the trial — that in 2011 it was discovered that Brown had uploaded pornographic material onto a military server.
Marcet said that the incident led to a reprimand for misconduct and ultimately to the end of his military career.
Brown argued that he already had been scheduled to retire and that the incident was not the reason he left the military.
Brown has contended in interviews to conservative websites (and to the Phoenix) that the government set him up by planting the grenades and secret national security documents in retaliation after he went public with an audio recording of two Homeland Security agents asking that he become an informant for them in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol.
Brown’s attorneys had gone before Judge Bucklew before the trial arguing that the recording should be allowed into the trial. The judge had said that she would rule on it if the issue came up in court, but it never did. If it had, it could have opened up a door the government to question Brown about Jan. 6 — again, which never came up in testimony.
The case will resume Monday morning with the two sides giving their closing arguments to the jury.
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.
Arizona Republican challenges results — says election issues across the state cost him the race
December 10, 2022
Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election.
“At 511 votes out of 2.5 million, our race is the closest statewide race in Arizona history,” he tweeted. “Every legal vote deserves to be counted.”
The narrow margin of victory automatically triggered a recount under state law, which is currently underway. This is Hamadeh’s second election challenge; the first was dismissed for being filed earlier than state law allows.
The new lawsuit asks the court to stop the recount, overturn the certified statewide canvass and order all 15 counties to reexamine their results, making sure to include what Hamadeh claims are unlawfully rejected votes and exclude allegedly illegal ballots. By doing so, attorneys for Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee claim, the results will show that the true winner of the office of attorney general is Hamadeh and not Democrat Kris Mayes.
“The December 5 canvass and its constituent county canvasses are afflicted by election board misconduct, the tallying of unlawful ballots, the failure to count lawful ballots, and the erroneous counting of votes,” wrote Hamadeh’s attorney, Tim La Sota. “A complete and correct tabulation of all lawful ballots will establish that Contestant Hamadeh received the highest number of votes for the office of Arizona Attorney General.”
The lawsuit alleges that issues with on-demand printers in Maricopa County effectively disenfranchised hundreds of voters — a number which could prove pivotal in flipping the race.
On Election Day, around 70 polling places in Maricopa County experienced issues with tabulators being unable to read ballots printed on-site, leading to confusion as voters were asked to deposit their ballots in a separate drawer, nicknamed “Door 3”, for later tabulation or check out of the site experiencing issues and travel to another to vote. Some 146 voters did not check out or submit their ballots and attempted to vote at another site, which led to them being required to vote via a provisional ballot. The county promised to review and count the provisional ballots if those voters had not already voted elsewhere.
Hamadeh’s lawsuit alleges that as many as 395 voters were not checked out properly due to poll worker error and later cast provisional ballots, which were not counted, or had their ballots voided because they were logged in the system as having already voted. An unknown amount, attorneys add, were prevented from voting altogether once they reached a second site after not checking out of the first.
No evidence was given to substantiate these claims.
Provisional ballots also came under fire. The lawsuit claims that as many as 1,942 provisional ballots in Maricopa County alone were left uncounted after voters were determined not to be registered to vote, despite having been able to vote in previous elections. Every voter in Maricopa County whose provisional ballot was rejected should be given a chance to have their vote counted, the lawsuit demands.
La Sota further claims that adjudicated and duplicated ballots resulted in incorrectly counted votes. Adjudication is the process by which a voter’s intent is determined by a panel of election officials when that intent is unclear, due to legibility issues. Likewise, a duplicated ballot is created when the original was too physically mangled to preserve the voter’s original choices.
The lawsuit requests that all undervoted ballots in every county be made available for examination, to determine that no votes for Hamadeh were unduly lost. An undervote can occur when a voter makes no selection in a contest which requires at least one choice, as in the race for attorney general, in which only one candidate can be voted for.
And Mayes benefitted from illegal votes, according to the lawsuit. Early ballots include an affidavit which a voter must sign before mailing or dropping the ballot off. Election officials count those votes only after verifying the signatures match signatures on file in the voter’s registration record.
Numerous early ballots this election were accepted with signatures that didn’t match the ones on a voter’s registration, but rather other election documents, such as an affidavit filled out in a previous year, Hamadeh claims.
However, that is normal election policy, and is allowed by state law. Republican legislators amended that law several years ago to explicitly allow the use of election files beyond a voter’s registration to verify signatures.
In an emailed statement, Hamadeh vowed to keep fighting for election integrity and slammed election officials for an election he claims was rife with errors.
“Right now confidence in our elections are at an all time low due to the hubris and incompetence of election officials to not take legitimate election issues seriously,” he said. “I urge all Arizonans to have patience during this time. Laws exist in order to provide justice and the courts are the guardians of justice.”
Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.
Wasilla Republican's trial will focus on whether the Oath Keepers advocate the concrete overthrow of US government
December 10, 2022
A trial on whether Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman is eligible for state office is set to begin on Monday, after a judge ruled on Friday against attempts by him and the state Division of Elections to dismiss the case.\
The trial will focus on whether the Oath Keepers advocate the forceful overthrow of the U.S. government by “concrete” action, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna ruled.
Randall Kowalke sued to have Eastman ruled ineligible for violating the disloyalty clause of the Alaska Constitution. Eastman is reportedly a lifetime member of the Oath Keepers.
Eastman had argued that only the Legislature could determine whether he is eligible for office and that Kowalke didn’t have standing to challenge Eastman’s eligibility. McKenna ruled against Eastman on both issues, finding that the Legislature has given both the administration and the courts a role in elections and that state law allows anyone to challenge a candidate’s eligibility.
McKenna wrote that he will interpret the disloyalty clause of the state constitution in light of the protections included in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That means Kowalke will have to prove not only whether the Oath Keepers advocate the overthrow of the U.S. government, but also that they advocate or have taken concrete actions to overthrow it.
Kowalke argued that the Division of Elections should have ruled Eastman ineligible. The division said it shouldn’t be subject to a trial because it followed its regulations in not disqualifying Eastman.
McKenna ruled that state law requires the division to determine whether candidates for public office are eligible under the federal and state constitutions, as well as state law. So the division will also face trial.
Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.
