Former lawmaker's arrest over suspected coup plot highlights Germany's extremism problem

By Madeline Chambers and Sarah Marsh BERLIN (Reuters) - Until recently, Berlin judge Birgit Malsack-Winkemann was giving speeches in the German parliament. This week she was arrested in a raid as part of a group suspected of plotting to violently overthrow the German government. Prosecutors have said the 58-year-old, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, was to become justice minister in a new state headed by aristocrat Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss after the coup. Her position in the German legal establishment and proximity to power have fanned concerns about how extremis...